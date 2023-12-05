What just happened? After a series of leaks and rumors in recent weeks, OnePlus has officially launched its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12. It succeeds the OnePlus 11, which was announced in January 2023. The initial release is exclusive to China, with global availability expected in January 2024.

The OnePlus 12 is the first smartphone from the brand to be powered by the all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and comes at a surprisingly affordable price. It features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (3,168 x 1,440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The screen has a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1 Hz and 120 Hz.

The device is available with up to 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. On the software side, the Chinese version of the OnePlus 12 runs Android 14 with ColorOS 14, while the global version is expected to ship with OxygenOS 14. Other hardware features include an in-display fingerprint scanner and an infrared sensor, and an IP65 ingress protection rating denotes protection from dust and water.

Imaging options on the OnePlus 12 include a Hasselblad-tuned triple-camera setup at the back, led by a 50 MP Sony LYT-808 sensor with optical image stabilization and an f/1.6 aperture. There's also a 48 MP ultra-wide camera with a half-inch Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, and a 114-degree field of view. Additionally, a 64 MP Omnivision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with OIS, 3x optical zoom, and an f/2.6 aperture is included.

On the front, a 32 MP Sony IMX615 camera with an f/2.4 aperture handles selfies and video chats. While the rear cameras can record up to 8K at 24fps, the front camera supports 4K at 30fps.

Connectivity options encompass 5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include a gyroscope, accelerometer, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The device boasts a 5,400mAh battery with 100 W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50 W wireless charging.

Pricing starts at 4,299 yuan (around $606) for the base model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. The 16 GB + 512 GB variant is priced at 4,799 yuan (around $677), while the 16 GB + 1 TB version is listed at 5,299 yuan (around $747). The top-end 24 GB + 1 TB model is available for 5,799 yuan (around $818) and can be purchased from the official Oppo webstore.