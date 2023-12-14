May I have a minute: Every year since 2013, the data analysis group Domo has published its "Data Never Sleeps" report, showing what happened on the internet every minute of every day throughout the year. The stats are a fascinating snapshot of our trending internet culture and data generation.

Most of the categories make an annual appearance. For example, users sent 241 million emails/minute this year, up from 231.4 million in 2022. People searched Google at a rate of 6.3 million queries per minute, a 6.7 percent increase year over year.

Other stats Domo lists are more specific for the year studied or are new categories necessitated by new technologies, services, or trends. For instance, pop culture icon Taylor Swift made the list this year with a whopping 69.4 million songs streamed every minute. Another newcomer, ChatGPT, sees 6,944 prompts per minute. That's a staggering 3.6 billion queries for the year.

"This year's findings reflect the ever-changing and fast-paced digital landscape, which has only been heightened by the rapid popularity of AI models such as ChatGPT," said Domo founder and CEO Josh James. "Data drives everything we do, from a quick search online or sending an email to checking the latest headlines on our way to work."

Every 60 seconds, users collectively spend a staggering 25.1 million hours online. That number amounts to our global society spending over 1.3 trillion hours per year doom scrolling.

Speaking of doom scrolling: The non-stop complaining and controversy regarding Elon Musk purchasing and "ruining" Twitter hasn't seemed to slow down activity on the service now known as "X." This year, X saw around 360,000 posts with every tick of the big hand, which is 12,800 per minute more than 2022.

Domo says that cord-cutters watched 43 years' worth of content every 60 seconds in 2023. Interestingly, despite the proliferation of streaming services, this is down from one million hours (or 114 years) per minute streamed in 2022.

A lot of money exchanges hands over the internet as well. Amazon customers spent $455,000 every minute buying stuff from the mega-retailer. However, Venmo proved even more popular, with users exchanging $463,000/minute through the service. Both saw YoY increases of 2.7 and 5.8 percent, respectively. However, neither could match the bond market. Investors traded $398 million worth of treasury bonds online every minute.