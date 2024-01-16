In brief: Turtle Beach is expanding its VelocityOne series of simulation game controllers with the introduction of the VelocityOne Race. The company's first wheel and pedal setup is billed as a complete, authentic racing setup for PC and Xbox. It features a K: Drive direct-drive force feedback motor that is adjustable on-the-fly for smooth, low-latency steering and an accurate representation of in-game terrain.

The pedal assembly includes a Dynamic Brake Tek load-cell braking system that applies stopping power based on how much pressure you apply to the pedal, which can be adjusted directly from the Race Management Display (RMD) or the companion tuner app.

The RMD is an advanced digital dashboard, much like variants you may have seen in the real world, that replaces old analog instrument clusters with a custom digital readout. Here, you'll have access to real-time race telemetry from supported racing titles as well as 10 onboard memory profiles with button mapping and force feedback preferences.

Note that game support is dependent on developer integration, so you'll want to keep an eye on the compatibility list for the latest additions.

Other noteworthy features include Mag-Shift gear paddles, dual analog paddles with magnetic Hall Effect sensors for clutch and handbrake control, a hand-stitched leather wheel, and a customizable modular control unit.

Turtle Beach is a well-known player in the gaming accessory market. Founded in the mid-70s, the company eventually built a name for itself in the PC audio space before moving on to become a leader in the gaming headset industry. Turtle Beach further expanded its reach into the PC market in 2019 when it acquired German peripheral company Roccat for $19.3 million.

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race is designed for PC and Xbox, and is available to pre-order from today priced at $649.99. Look for it to land in stores worldwide on February 26, 2024. Those in need for a cockpit to fully build out their racing sim might also want to have a look at the recently launched Playseat Challenge X - Logitech G Edition.