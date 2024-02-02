Bottom line: Overclockers have begun experimenting with the recently released Ryzen 7 8700G processor. Early tests indicate that AMD's APU, with its powerful integrated graphics, can leverage fast DDR5 to achieve improved results in memory-intensive applications, such as AI.

The Ryzen 7 8700G is AMD's latest Zen 4 processor, featuring an integrated Radeon 700M GPU. The chip has demonstrated significant graphics capabilities in (Full HD) gaming applications, showcasing improved performance levels when coupled with faster DDR5 memory chips. Recent overclocking endeavors affirm the APU's potential to deliver enhanced results by pushing memory frequencies beyond the conventional safe zone.

A user on the Overclock.net forums, known as "safedisk," recently shared the outcomes of their overclocking attempts. Safedisk paired their Ryzen 7 8700G APU sample with a pair of 16 GB memory modules from G.Skill, overclocking the DDR5-7800 C36 modules by 15 percent (DDR5-9000). Timings were also improved (36-51-49-55), and the DRAM voltage was elevated to 1.65V - higher than most would be comfortable operating at 24/7.

The overclocker successfully maintained the FCLK frequency at 2,500 MHz, encountering no errors and achieving "very nice results" during benchmarks. Safedisk assessed their extreme setup with AIDA64's integrated memory benchmark, achieving 79 GB/s, 126 GB/s, and 105 GB/s in read, write, and copy performance, respectively, with a latency of 52.2 ns.

Worth noting is the fact that the Ryzen 8000G APU series is only officially compatible with DDR5-5200 memory kits. Safedisk's overclocking achievements, then, are quite impressive and no doubt necessitate a high-quality APU sample. Unfortunately, no details were provided regarding real-world benchmarks or use cases.

It is well established that larger and faster memory buffers can significantly enhance performance in AI and machine learning algorithms. An X user recently conducted tests to assess the scalability of Ryzen 7 8700G performance when paired with higher system RAM frequencies. The results revealed a 15 percent boost in the APU's integrated GPU performance in UL's Procyon AI Inference Benchmark and a four percent improvement in GIMP with Stable Diffusion, specifically when using MSI overclocking profiles (DDR5-7600 C38).

The Procyon benchmark incorporates six neural network models: MobileNet V3, Inception V4, YOLO V3, DeepLab V3, Real-ESRGAN, and ResNet 50. Additionally, GIMP was tested with the Stable Diffusion plug-in to evaluate the program's speed in generating new AI images.

Currently available for $329, the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G APU's overclocking results may naturally vary based on different user configurations.