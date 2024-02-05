Facepalm: It might not come as a surprise to learn that buyers of the Apple Vision Pro have been using the $3,500 mixed-reality headset in places that could only be described as stupid, including behind the wheel of moving Tesla vehicles.

A video currently going viral on X shows 21-year-old Dante Lentini using Apple's headset while operating a Tesla on the highway.

Part of the clip shows a headset-wearing Lentini with both his hands off the wheel as the car moves, something Tesla repeatedly tells owners never to do while using their vehicles' assisted driving features.

The video ends with a police vehicle flashing its lights as it pulls up behind Lentini. The poster wrote in the comments section that he was arrested for his actions.

Another video posted on X shows someone typing away while wearing a Vision Pro as their Cybertruck moves down the highway. As with the previous clip, both the driver's hands are off the wheel.

The world's earliest adopter: Self-driving a Cybertruck while wearing Apple Vision Pro. https://t.co/wXImBVrQKl pic.twitter.com/fZXzzKAMrv – Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 4, 2024

The Apple Vision Pro's mixed-reality mode adds virtual elements to the surrounding world, but it is likely just as distracting as using a phone while driving.

There have been plenty of accusations from commentators that both these videos are fake or have been set up in order to gain views and attention. Given that this is the internet, such scenarios are always possible.

The Apple Vision Pro User Guide is quite specific about never using the device while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety. It adds that the headset is designed for use in controlled areas that are safe, on a level surface. So, definitely not behind the wheel of a moving Tesla, then.

There have been several other clips, staged or otherwise, of people using the Vision Pro in less-than-ideal environments. One shows a man wearing the device as he works out at a gym. Several wearers are walking around the streets, while another is crossing the road.

Apple releases Apple vision pro ... resulting in rise of Appleholes

Driver using apple vision pro while driving getting pulled over by police. People using them in public.....Appleholes... pic.twitter.com/GcyM1fmj9K – Darth Intra (@darthintra) February 4, 2024

The good news for anyone wearing an Apple Vision Pro is that the chances of damaging the headset by accidentally walking into something are extremely low, as demonstrated by this durability-test video.