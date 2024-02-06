In context: We can probably all agree that passwords are a pain. They are a necessary evil that protects us from worse evils. If you forget your device's password there are recovery methods to help. In worst-case scenarios, a factory reset or system recovery can get you back in as a last resort – that is, unless you're using an Apple Vision Pro.

Apple's Vision Pro only hit the street (pun intended) less than a week ago. Aside from the steep price, most users seem happy with the device's performance. Unfortunately, a few who have had to deal with password recovery have been annoyed to find that the only way to reset the headset is to mail or take it to an Apple Store.

On February 2, the day Vision Pros hit store shelves, a user started a thread on Apple's support forums asking how to reset his headset because he got locked out by repeatedly entering the wrong password. Several other customers followed up, stating they had similar issues.

"Not sure what happened," read one reply from another user. "I could enter with the passcode I had setup for a while and then when I wanted to run the software update it did not take my password. I've kept trying and now locked out. Do I need to reinstall? Is this a bug?"

It does indeed sound like a bug. If it was user error, that's a whole lot of customers forgetting their passwords on day one. Customer support's only fix is to take the headset to an Apple Store or mail it to the service department.

Setting aside the possible bug that may be occurring in the Vision Pro's authentication system, not having a backup plan for password recovery on a device that starts at $3,500 is a massive oversight. The "spatial reality" device is the only Apple product users cannot reset from home.

Technically, users can reset the device, but it requires a $300 "Developer Strap," which provides a USB link from the Vision Pro to a Mac installed with the Apple Configurator app. At least one user reported that is precisely what an Apple Genius did when he took his Vision Pro into the store. However, the strap and app are not available to the general public. Only those registered in the Apple Developer Program can purchase the interface hardware and download the software.

visionOS 1.1 beta lets Vision Pro users reset their password if they forgot it



Previously, if a user forgot their password they would need to visit an Apple Store to reset it pic.twitter.com/QO5JOXjpj3 – Apple Vision Commentary (@spatialreport) February 6, 2024

The problem is not isolated to only a few cases. According to another forum user, an Apple Support rep said they had been caught "off-guard" and "unprepared" by the number of support tickets on the issue.

Having no means to recover the device is not a good look for Apple's expensive toy, especially when all your products connect to iCloud. This situation is not what Steve Jobs envisioned when he said, "It just works."

Apple has not responded to requests for comment, but developers reportedly already have a fix for the issue in the current visionOS beta. A release date for visionOS 1.1 is still pending. It's good to see that Apple is on the ball, though.