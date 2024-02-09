Why it matters: This mega bundle featuring 25 Mega Man games for just $20 is a dream come true for retro gamers. Spanning classics from the 8-bit era to modern revivals, it offers a nostalgic blast from the past loaded with extra content. Additionally, new modes and quality-of-life tweaks make this a great way to experience the Blue Bomber's legacy.

Fans of the classic Mega Man series can now access nearly the entire franchise for just $20, thanks to a new bundle from Humble. The Mega Man Franchise Pack comprises an impressive 25 games, spanning from the classic 8-bit era to the modern remakes.

This bundle features digital copies of the Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2, bringing together the first 10 mainline games in the series. Additionally, you'll get the Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 & 2, which compiles the 16-bit spinoff titles. Completing the pack are the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection and the most recent entry in the franchise, 2018's Mega Man 11.

This compilation offers a wealth of content for retro gamers to explore. The classic Mega Man titles included are the original versions, quirks and all. However, Capcom has introduced some new features to make it easier to experience this piece of gaming history. You can toggle options such as a rewind feature to navigate through challenging areas, visual filters to replicate old CRT screens, and multiple aspect ratio options.

If you prefer to focus solely on the 8-bit origins, there's also a $2 tier that includes only the original Mega Man Legacy Collection, compiling the first six NES titles. It also comes with coupons to save on the upcoming Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection and Mega Man X DiVE Offline.

As with all Humble Bundles, a portion of the proceeds goes to charity. In this case, it's JDRF, an organization funding research for Type 1 diabetes. You can use the "Adjust Donation" slider on the bundle page to customize what percentage of your purchase goes to Humble, the developers, and the nonprofit.

It's important to note that these collections offer more than just quick ports. You'll also receive bonus content such as concept art, music players, and additional modes with new ways to play. Given the extensive array of games, there's enough pixelated Mega Man action here to keep you entertained for months.

The Mega Man Franchise Pack will be available on Humble until February 21. All games can be redeemed as Steam keys, while the coupon codes work on the Humble Store.