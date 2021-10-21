As featured in:

The First Gaming Browser

Opera GX is a special version of the Opera browser built specifically to complement gaming. The browser includes unique features to help you get the most out of both gaming and browsing.

GX Control

Need every ounce of power your machine can give you? No need to close your browser. GX Control lets you set limits on how much RAM and CPU usage your browser will take up.

RAM Limiter

GX Control's RAM limiter lets you choose how much memory Opera GX uses. The default setting in the RAM Limiter aims to strike a balance between memory use and experience. The browser will try to stay at or below the selected memory allotment, but it will prioritize experience over the strict memory amount. For example, if it's able to keep a stream going or a cloud-based file active, it will let the memory usage go slightly over the set limit. The Hard Limit setting forces the browser to stay under the chosen memory limit no matter what. The browser will not for any reason exceed the selected memory cap, even if browsing experience must be sacrificed.

CPU Limiter

The CPU Limiter lets you put a cap on how much of your computer's processing the browser uses, so the rest can be reserved for gaming. The goal of both GX Control features is to enable you to always be able to keep your browser open, even if you're playing or streaming a resource-heavy game.

Twitch Integration

Never miss a live stream. With Twitch right in your sidebar, you can easily see channels you follow, who's online, and choose to receive notifications whenever someone you follow goes live.

GX Corner

Stay up-to-date with the best deals, the newest releases, and breaking gaming news all in one easily accessible place.

GX Sound

Opera GX has in-browser sound effects, composed in collaboration with sound designer Rubén Rincón and the band Berlinist, who recently received a nomination in the BAFTA Games Awards for Gris game original soundtrack. Sound effects can be toggled on and off in the settings.

GX Design

You can customize your browser with any color you want and choose from different special effects and themes.

GX Themes

Choose from specially designed wallpapers, or easily select your own desktop wallpaper as a background.

Integrated Messengers

Chat and browse at the same time with Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Vkontakte, and WhatsApp integrated right into the sidebar.

Video Pop Out

Watch Twitch and Youtube with video pop out. The video stays visible in a floating window over tabs and also other applications.

Ad Blocker

Enjoy a smoother ad-free web with our built-in ad blocker. Easily switch it off to support ad-based creators.

Extensions

In addition to Opera having its own extensions store, the Opera browsers are also compatible with Google Chrome extensions.

Video Over Game

Watch tutorials, walkthroughs, streams, or any other video content in a window floating over your game.

What's New:

Let’s face it, we’ve all had to deal with the horror of dodgy internet or the pain of patchy WiFi at one time or another and the acute boredom that follows.

But losing your online connection doesn’t mean that the fun has to stop. Which is why we recently challenged artists and game creators from across the cosmos, to design the most awesome UFO themed in-browser offline game for Opera GX (the only browser designed specifically for gamers).

Our quest is finally over, and we are thrilled to be able to introduce Operius – the first in-browser offline game to feature in Opera GX. Now, whenever you are faced with the dreaded “No Internet Page” when GX cannot connect to the internet, Operius will be there to entertain you!



Designed by talented indie creator, Mors, Operius is set in a dark future when all of the world’s computers have simultaneously lost their connection to the internet. Suspicion quickly turns to a large unidentified flying object first sighted around the time of the outage. The only way to save the planet’s internet is to fly into the UFO and destroy it from the inside. But first, players must blast and dodge their way through hordes of alien invaders, as they progress sector by sector in their quest for glory.

While certain offline dinosaur games seem prehistoric and surfing games feel washed, Operius features razor-sharp, retro-inspired vector graphics which pay homage to the great space-based arcade shooters of the eighties. While the pulsating high-adrenaline soundtrack, written by Catonator, means there’s no doubt that Operius is a game designed for gamers (and not for people doing their online grocery shopping or internet banking). Being offline doesn’t mean you can’t play together: just share your keyboard with a friend and enter the two player mode. Sorry dinos – you and your single player mode have just become extinct!

Operius – the people’s choice



When we launched the Opera GX Game Jam with GameMaker Studio 2 back in the summer, we were amazed to receive over 900 entries from indie game creators eager to entertain those inflicted by the boredom of unexpected internet outages.

Once our expert jury had agreed on the best entries, the top eight games were put forward to the public vote, with Operius emerging victorious with a huge share of the votes.

The two runners-up were OH NO! Aliens Stole my WiFi by EE Wick in 2nd place and Nettie and Settie Save the Internet by Joyhop in 3rd place. In a few weeks, they will become available on GXC,Opera’s upcoming self-publishing platform that will allow indie game makers to publish their GameMaker Studio creations directly to the platform and for free – for other users to enjoy and give instant feedback

And what happens after the internet returns? You’ll probably still want to give Operius another go. You can put your skills to the test and train for your next internet outage by typing opera://operius in Opera GX’s address bar.

P.S. Trouble finding Operius in your Opera GX? Make sure you’ve got it updated to the newest version. There are 3 ways to do it:

1: Go to opera:about in the GX address bar

2: From the menu, click Help, then About Opera

3: From the menu, click Update & Recovery