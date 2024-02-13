What just happened? Even though the newer MacBooks come with significantly thinner bezels than their predecessors, it's still not enough for some digital artists who have been drawing up futuristic concept MacBooks with almost zero borders around their screens. A YouTube channel has now gone a step further and showcased a fully bezel-less virtual "VisionBook Air Max Ultra" concept with a little help from Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

The new bezel-free MacBook concept comes from Luke Miani, operator of a popular YouTube channel, who removed the M2 MacBook Air's built-in display before connecting it with his Vision Pro headset. The process is relatively easy if you know your way around the innards of a MacBook, but can be daunting if you're not the DIY type.

Miani, however, explained the whole process in great detail, meaning users with the right tools can also detach the display of their MacBook from the rest of the laptop if they want. Interestingly, the device continues to work even without its display, as all the critical hardware, including the antenna cables and the wireless modules, reside underneath the keypad rather than within the display chassis.

When the display-less MacBook is connected to the Vision Pro, a virtual display pops up above the beheaded laptop. Once it's sized correctly and positioned exactly above the keypad, the new virtual "laptop" looks completely bezel-less. Miani also showed how users can place additional virtual windows of the Vision OS around the laptop using either gesture control or the physical keyboard.

The idea of decapitating a MacBook to get rid of its physical display is not exactly novel, as it's something that Miani had already done in an earlier video. While it looks cool when you combine it with a Vision Pro, it doesn't have many practical uses, as pointed out by the creator himself.

That said, there is at least one scenario where such a contraption can have practical uses. For example, MacBooks with a cracked screen can be paired with a Vision Pro and used on-the-go without the need for an external display. But given the headset's $3,500 price-tag, buying an external monitor (or even getting the broken display repaired from an Apple-certified service center) would be significantly cheaper.