Something to look forward to: Do terms such as Deathclaw, Stims, Pip-Boy, and The Brotherhood of Steel get your heart racing? If so, you might be interested to know that Bethesda has announced a new anthology pack that not only includes the entire main Fallout franchise but also comes in an awesome mini-nuke case that plays sounds.

Bethesda is capitalizing on the upcoming release of the Fallout TV show by launching the Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology, a box set made up of seven Fallout games. It arrives on April 11, the day before the series starts on Amazon Prime Video.

This collection includes the older isometric Fallout games and the 3D entries: Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, the Ultimate or Game of the Year Editions of Fallout 3, Fallout 4, Fallout: New Vegas, and Fallout 76.

The codes for the PC games are printed on seven S.P.E.C.I.A.L. collectible cards inspired by Fallout 76's in-game perk cards. These feature Vault Boy representing the games' key attributes: Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck. The codes can be redeemed on Steam – no physical discs are included, though few people still have optical drives in their PCs, anyway.

What's especially cool is that the cards are stored in a replica mini-nuke case that features its own audible bomb explosion sound. Bethesda has actually used the same casing design before, in a five-game anthology set released in 2015.

Bethesda advises fans wishing to pre-order the Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology to check with their local retailers. The Bethesda Gear website lists the set for $60, limited to one per customer.

Amazon published the first trailer for the Fallout TV series in December. One of its stars is Walton Goggins, known for his roles in shows such as The Shield, Justified, The Righteous Gemstones, and Sons of Anarchy. He plays a cowboy ghoul aptly named "The Ghoul." His official character description reveals that he is pragmatic, ruthless, and hides a mysterious past.

April will be a busy month for Fallout lovers. In addition to the show and anthology set, Fallout: London, a fan-made total conversion of Fallout 4 that's been in the works for years, is released.