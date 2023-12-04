About: Amazon's Fallout adaptation stars Ella Purnell as Vault Dweller Lucy, Walter Goggins as "The Ghoul," Kyle MacLachlan as "Overseer Hank" / Lucy's father, and Aaron Moten as "Maximus." In the teaser, we see Lucy venturing out from the safety of Vault 33 some 200 years after the apocalypse. CX404, the in-game K9 companion, is also along for the ride.

Amazon has published the first official teaser trailer for its upcoming Fallout television series although technically, it is not the first time we have seen the show in action.

In January 2022, Deadline reported that production was set to begin on the series later in the year. More than a year and a half later, in August 2023, Amazon screened a very early look at the show exclusively for Gamescom attendees. A recording of the teaser eventually found its way to the Internet although the quality of the capture was quite poor.

Fast forward to last week, and several official photos from the production surfaced. Now, the e-commerce giant has published a proper first trailer.

"The story follows a community of people living in luxury fallout shelters who are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind – and they're shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them."

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard said they made sure everything in the script fit into the game world. "We view what's happening in the show as canon," Howard added.

That said, the series is not simply a retelling of any existing storyline. Howard said he sat through multiple pitches that were just that – say, the movie of Fallout 3 – and did not have much interest in seeing those translated. Instead, executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld) came up with an entirely new story set within the existing Fallout universe.

Fallout is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on April 12, and will be available in more than 240 countries and territories around the globe. It is unclear if the first season will debut in a lump sum or be spread out with new episodes dropping weekly although if we had to guess, it'd probably be the former. Will you be tuning in?