Why it matters: Batteries in Apple's latest iPhone 15 models are more durable than initially thought. The Cupertino tech giant recently published a support document outlining revised guidelines for the battery packs that power iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. Apple now says these batteries can retain 80 percent of their original capacity at 1,000 complete charge cycles (under ideal conditions) without any software or hardware changes.

Earlier models like the iPhone 14 are only rated to retain 80 percent capacity at the 500 complete charge cycle mark.

A single charge cycle is tallied when you use (discharge) an amount equal to 100 percent of your battery's capacity. This does not have to occur in one sitting or without a recharge in between. For example, you could use 75 percent of your battery's capacity one day, recharge overnight, then use another 25 percent the next day. This would get you to the 100 percent discharge mark and count as one charge cycle. Depending on usage, it could take several days to register one charge cycle.

To check battery health on the iPhone 15 (with iOS 17.4 or newer), go to Settings – Battery – Battery Health & Charging. Here, you can view your battery's maximum capacity, cycle count, manufacture date, and first use date.

Apple told MacRumors that it has made continuous improvements to iPhone battery components and its power management system. The company is also looking into battery lifespans on older devices to see if they are fairing better than initially anticipated.

As Engadget highlights, the change comes as the European Union is preparing to implement an energy labelling system for smartphone and tablet batteries starting in June 2025. From that point, devices sold in the region will have to display information relating to their battery longevity, energy efficiency, protection against dust and water, and resistance to accidental drops. Having a battery that can withstand more charging cycles is clearly beneficial with this type of rating system.

