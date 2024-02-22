Rumor mill: Smartprix and OnLeaks have teamed up to reveal renders and video of Google's next Pixel foldable. Dubbed the Pixel Fold 2, the handset is laid bare in a series of high-quality renders and a 360-degree video clip that leaves little to the imagination.

According to Smartprix, the foldable will feature a 7.9-inch inner screen (measured diagonally) that stretches to 8.1 inches if you include the corners. Fully unfolded, the device measures roughly 155.2 mm x 150.2 mm x 5.27 mm (or about 6.1 inches x 5.9 inches x 0.2 inches).

The outer cover screen, meanwhile, is said to measure around 6.4 inches diagonally (or 6.6 inches counting the corners). Folded in half, the phone shrinks to 155.2 mm x 77.1 mm x 10.54 mm (about 6.1 inches x 3.0 inches x 0.4 inches).

Arguably the standout feature, at least visually, is the rear camera island. Positioned horizontally rather than vertically, the system appears to feature multiple sensors inside of two pill-shaped housings alongside a microphone hole and a flash.

The leakers claim a Tensor G4 SoC will power Google's next foldable, and that it'll be paired with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory and up to 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It should run Android 14 out of the box, and be eligible for seven years of software updates, just like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Rival Apple is also said to be developing a foldable version of the iPhone but Cupertino is working from behind. Earlier this month, sources claimed the company has at least two clamshell prototypes in the works but neither are close to being production-ready. A 2026 launch is probably the best case scenario, and even that would be impressive given the hurdles Apple reportedly wants to overcome.

When will you be able to get your hands on the Pixel Fold 2? Smartprix believes Google is preparing to formally introduce the foldable at its I/O conference, which could kick off on June 27.