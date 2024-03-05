In brief: Select Command & Conquer games and expansion packs are now available over on Steam at a fraction of their normal price, leading some to believe that a new entry in the series could be on the way.

Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars, a mainline sequel originally released in 2007, has been marked down to just $1.99 on Steam. Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath, an expansion pack that launched later that same year, is also on sale for $1.99. Similarly, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 can also come home for $1.99. The latter's standalone expansion pack, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 – Uprising, is priced even cheaper at $1.49.

It's unclear exactly when the cuts went into effect, but they appear to be permanent. The Steam listings make no mention of a discount, and instead show the low prices as the normal (non-sale) rate.

Using the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine, we can get a rough idea of when the price change might have occurred. According to the Wayback Machine, Red Alert 3 and Red Alert 3 – Uprising both sold for $19.99 as recently as mid-February. It appears as if the Wayback Machine hasn't recently crawled the others.

The first game in the Command & Conquer series arrived in 1995 courtesy of Westwood Studios. The real-time strategy title won multiple game of the year awards and spawned an entire franchise that remained active until the 2010 release of Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight. The series slowed down at that point but hasn't stopped completely.

EA most recently launched the C&C remastered collection in 2020 to celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary. That year, EA also announced it would be releasing source code for the first two games in the series, allowing users to create custom maps, trade out artwork, modify gameplay logic, and more.

Notably, prices remain elevated on other gaming platforms like Xbox. We also haven't heard anything about a new entry, but that doesn't mean the possibility is off the table.