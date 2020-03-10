Why it matters: EA on Tuesday dropped the official reveal trailer for Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, a compilation of iconic real-time strategy games that defined and popularized the genre.

EA first announced the project to the public in October 2018. The video game company described the effort as a passion project between EA and some of the Westwood Studios team members that originally worked on the series.

The refresh will include the original Command & Conquer, the 1995 game often referred to as Tiberian Dawn, plus Command & Conquer: Red Alert as well as their three expansion packs: The Covert Operations, Counterstrike and The Aftermath.

Buyers will enjoy rebuilt graphics and textures that support 4K resolution, a remastered soundtrack, a revamped UI, updated controls and a multiplayer system that has been rebuilt from the ground up to support multiple game types.

The Remastered Collection will be available from June 5 digitally on Steam and Origin. It’ll also be available as part of the Origin Access Premiere subscription service. Pricing is set at $19.99 for the digital collection.

Through a collaboration with Limited Run Games, there will also be two physical editions – at $59.99 and $149.99 – that include plenty of extras such as a remastered soundtrack on a custom USB drive and a reversible poster.