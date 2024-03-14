Forward-looking: Google is expected to unveil its Pixel 9-series smartphones later this year, and a number of leaks in recent months have revealed key details about them in the lead-up to their launch. A new report now claims that the upcoming devices will come with an "Adaptive Touch" feature that automatically adjusts the touch sensitivity of the display to account for wet fingers or screen protectors.

The news comes from Android Authority, which claims to have spotted code in the Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 update, labeling adaptive touch as a "P24" feature. Going by Google's established abbreviation patterns, P24 almost certainly refers to the Pixel devices to be launched in the year 2024, as "P23" referred to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro from 2023. If that assumption turns out to be accurate, the new feature could be part of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.



The specifics about adaptive touch are still a mystery, but the report notes that users will be able to switch it on through a toggle under Display > Touch Sensitivity within the Settings app. It remains to be seen, however, whether the feature will be exclusive to the Pixel 9 series or if Google will also roll it out to older Pixel devices in the future.

It is worth noting here that evidence of adaptive touch was initially spotted in the Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 release last month. According to strings found in the software, the new feature will adjust touch sensitivity of the display automatically based on the user's environmental conditions, the presence of moisture, or a screen protector.

The Pixel 9 lineup is speculated to be announced in October 2024, and is expected to include two devices - the vanilla Pixel 9 and the larger Pixel 9 Pro. Both will likely be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, but contrary to prior rumors, which claimed the 2024 Pixels will use a fully-custom SoC, codenamed Redondo, latest reports suggest that the new processor will still be based on Samsung's Exynos chips.

Still, the next-gen Pixels will represent the best that Google has to offer this year, and it remains to be seen how they will measure up against the very best from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and others.