Something to look forward to: Christopher Nolan's epic sci-fi film Interstellar is getting another run in theaters to celebrate the flick's 10th anniversary. Paramount Pictures announced the rerack during the recent CinemaCon conference In Las Vegas.

Interstellar debuted in late 2014, and features a star-studded cast including Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, John Lithgow, and Matt Damon. It is set in a near dystopian future where humans have more or less destroyed Earth and are on the hunt for a new home elsewhere in the cosmos.

The flick earned an impressive $731 million at the box office during its first run a decade ago opposite a budget of just $165 million, and earned a score of 73 percent on Rotten Tomatoes versus a more favorable audience score of 86 percent.

Theatrical re-releases have been commonplace in Hollywood over the past few years and can be traced back to the Covid era. During the pandemic, film production halted worldwide and the theater industry nearly sank. Attendance at AMC theaters in the US fell 96.8 percent in Q3 2020 compared to the previous year. Movies that were already complete saw on-demand releases at home.

In an attempt to get butts back in seats and void going belly up, theater owners were willing to try anything and everything.

Some resorted to hosting private screenings for a sizable sum, while others opted to rent auditoriums out to gamers. Other exhibitors tested the waters with retro blockbuster screenings, bringing back classics like Jaws, Back to the Future, and Psycho at reduced rates to get people used to going to the movies again.

We have seen a lot of re-releases as well. Last year saw the return of Titanic and The Nightmare Before Christmas to the silver screen in the US. Select international markets treated to additional fan favorites such as The Dark Knight, Toy Story, and Frozen.

Interstellar will return to theaters on September 27, and will be shown on 70mm Imax and digital screens.