WTF?! AI tools such as ChatGPT have been boosting productivity for many. However, it can also be counterintuitive to often requiring users to interrupt their workflow and copy-paste prompts – a process that can be downright clunky. Get ready to bid adieu to those frustrations because Logitech has cooked up a mouse with a dedicated AI button.

The newly-launched Signature AI Edition Mouse is essentially a souped-up version of the popular Signature M750. It's virtually the same package but packs an extra button that launches the Logi AI Prompt Builder app, powered by none other than ChatGPT.

The idea is pretty clever. Instead of having to switch apps or open a new window, the Prompt Builder overlays right on top of whatever you're working on. Need to draft an email but struggling to find the right words? Hit that AI button, describe what you need in a few words, and let ChatGPT work its magic.

Logitech has pre-loaded a bunch of handy prompt "recipes" to get you started. There are options for rephrasing, summarizing, and adjusting the tone from academic to playful. You can obviously specify word counts too, so ChatGPT knows whether you need a short blurb or an epic novella.

Once the AI has cooked up its suggestion, just paste the text into your document and tweak as needed.

Of course, a mouse is just one way to integrate AI assistance. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced it's building a dedicated "Copilot" key into new PCs and Surface devices, also leveraging OpenAI tech. But Logitech's approach has a big advantage - it is designed to work across any app on Windows or Mac.

At $49.99, the AI mouse isn't exactly an impulse buy. But Logitech has also made the feature available through an update to its Logi Options+ software, compatible with a range of its keyboards and mice, including the MX, Ergo, Signature, and Studio Series.

The Signature AI Edition Mouse launches in the US and UK next month. One has to wonder, what's the next point of access? Perhaps a pair of AI-enabled headphones with a voice command hotkey?