Microsoft Office has long been the cornerstone of productivity for professionals and students alike. Office 2024 is the latest version of the suite, bringing an overall design refresh to align with modern aesthetics, offering a more intuitive user experience across all applications.

For a limited time, you can buy a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2024 Home for PC or Mac at a reduced price of $129. This one-time purchase grants lifetime access to essential applications, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote, without the need for recurring subscription fees.

What's New in Office 2024?

Word 2024 offers new tools to help you craft engaging content, featuring Document Recovery, compatibility with ODF 1.4, and a convenient option to remove all resolved comments in one step. New collaboration tools have been incorporated so multiple users can share a document, leave comments, or ask questions directly in the document, easily toggle between Viewing, Reviewing, and Editing modes, and clear all resolved comments with a single click.

Transferring images from your phone to your PC used to be a multi-step process, but with Office 2024, you can now seamlessly insert photos directly from your Android device into your documents.

Enjoy enhanced performance in Excel 2024. The integration of dynamic arrays allows for more flexible data manipulation, enabling users to create formulas that return multiple values and automatically adjust to accommodate new data entries. Furthermore, Excel introduces new text and array functions for complex data operations.

PowerPoint 2024 introduces several practical new tools. You can now record your presentation capturing your voice, ink annotations, and even your video presence, then save it as a shareable video file. Additionally, you can enhance accessibility by adding closed captions to video and audio content.

Lifetime license and other details

Office 2024 retains much of the familiarity of Office 2021 but introduces a refreshed default theme inspired by Windows 11's Fluent Design principles. The suite also debuts a new default font, Aptos, replacing Calibri for a modernized look.

Microsoft is calling Office 2024 their latest "locked-in-time" update to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other applications, designed for users who prefer not to use the continuously evolving Microsoft 365 versions (which cost you subscription money). Microsoft will provide official support for Office 2024, including bug fixes and security updates for five years, until October 9, 2029.

This offer provides immediate delivery of your license key and download, making it super convenient and granting you instant access to the software.

Here's a summary of other current Microsoft software deals: