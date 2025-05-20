What just happened? At Computex 2025, Intel unveiled its Arc Pro B60 and B50 Battlemage graphics cards with 24GB and 16GB of VRAM, respectively. Maxsun has fused two of the B60 GPUs to create a dual-GPU monster with 48GB of GDDR6 memory. Dubbed the Arc Pro B60 Dual Turbo, the two-slot graphics card is meant for high-end workstations running AI workloads.

The Arc Pro B60 is based on the full-fat Battlemage BMG-G21 silicon - the same die that powers the Arc B570 and Arc B580 graphics cards. Maxsun's Dual Turbo version utilizes dual G21 silicon on a single board, but instead of being connected via a PLX chip, they operate as separate GPUs, each with its own 24GB GDDR6 memory chip.

The B60 features a 2,400 MHz clock speed, 20 Xe cores, 20 RT units, and 160 XMX and 160 Xe vector engines. Other hardware specs include 24GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 19 GB/s, 192-bit memory interface, up to 456 GB/s memory bandwidth, 120-200W TBP, 197 TOPS (INT8) of peak compute output, and PCIe 5.0 x8 connectivity.

Intel showcased a system with two B60 Dual Turbo graphics cards, totaling 96GB of memory. Both cards were running on default settings without any overclocking or other tweaks for improved performance. With a compatible motherboard, up to four of these cards can be installed in a single workstation for a whopping 192GB of VRAM.

The Arc Pro B60 Dual Turbo is designed exclusively for graphics workstations, AI inferencing, and Edge Computing. According to journalists who attended the event and spoke to Intel reps, the company has no plans to release an affordable dual-GPU model with reduced specifications for gamers.

Alongside the B60, Intel also debuted the Arc Pro B50, which packs 16 Xe cores, 128 XMX Engines, 170 peak TOPS (INT8), and a 70W TBP. It comes with 16GB of GDDR6 memory across a 128-bit bus interface and 224 GB/s of total bandwidth. Like the B60, it also utilizes a PCIe 5.0 x8 interface.

Customer sampling for both the B60 and B50 starts this month, with full availability expected in Q3 of this year. They will initially be available through fully built-up workstations from leading manufacturers, but could be released separately for the DIY market in Q4, once Intel is satisfied with the driver optimization.