In a nutshell: Texas wants to emulate Florida by imposing a ban on minors signing up for social media accounts, but it would go even further: while Florida bars those under 14, the Texas proposal would raise the minimum sign-up age to 18.

House Bill 186, which was introduced in November, is currently making its way toward becoming a law in Texas. It has already passed the Texas House with bipartisan support, and it appears to be gaining plenty of approval from members of the Senate, paving the way for Governor Greg Abbott to sign it into law.

The bill would ban individuals under the age of 18 of from signing up for social media accounts. It would also require parental consent to download apps, and place warning labels about the dangers of social media. Any website that allows users to create content and share it will be considered a social media platform, so it seems that YouTube will fall under this designation. The bill doesn't apply to email, news, or gambling sites.

Rep. Jared Patterson, the bill's author, said its introduction would help address what is "the most harmful product our kids have legal access to in Texas."

The bill's requirement for warning labels to be placed on social media sites echoes then-US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy's call last year for the platforms to carry similar health warning labels as cigarettes and alcohol.

While 10 states have various age-restriction and verification laws on social media use for minors, Florida is currently the only state that outright bans minors from signing up for them, though the age limit is 14. In 2024, Australia banned those under 16 from using social-media platforms, even with parental permission.

While the bill in its current form would target those aged under 18, Patterson said the age limit could be changed by the Senate.

Age verification and restriction laws often face pushback for violations of First Amendment rights. Several of these laws have been enjoined by courts, including in Arkansas, Ohio, and California.

There are also concerns about the privacy implications of these bills, which don't provide guidance on how the platforms must delete the information gathered for verification purposes.