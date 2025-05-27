In brief: The RTX 5090's price is falling in Europe, and is even below its MSRP in some countries. Stock levels of the notoriously hard-to-find card are also improving across the continent. Whether these are the first signs of a wider trend remains to be seen, especially when it comes to the US market.

At $400 more than its RTX 4090 predecessor, the RTX 5090's $1,999 MSRP is enormous. But finding one under that price in the US – and in stock – has been a near impossibility. It had been the same story in Europe, where the GPU has never fell under its roughly €2,300 MSRP – until now.

VideoCardz reports that in Finland, where the MSRP is €2,339, the RTX 5090 has been spotted for €2,299 at a retailer that operates in several countries.

The specific card under MSRP is a Inno3D X3, which has been reduced by 6%. It's still only 2% less than the official MSRP, but it's believed to be the first time the RTX 5090 has been available below this amount in the country.

In the UK, the RTX 5090 launched with a £1,939 MSRP. Nvidia lowered this in March to £1,889 due to the changing exchange rates between GBP and USD.

There is at least one RTX 5090 in the UK under Nvidia's MSRP. Overclockers and Scan are selling Palit RTX 5090 GameRock cards for £1,879. The cards are in stock (Overclockers) or available tomorrow (Scan) as of the time of writing.

There are no RTX 5090 cards selling under MSRP at any of the major US hardware retailers right now. Micro Center has a Gigabyte model at the $1,999 MSRP, while Best Buy has three, including an FE model, but they are all sold out, of course. Newegg has none.

With the uncertainty of the tariffs, it could be a long time before graphics card prices come down in the US. GPUs and bare GPUs are exempt from reciprocal tariffs, but they are still affected by baseline and other tariffs.

In other RTX 5090 news, another cable-melting incident involving the card was reported yesterday. This was the second instance in which MSI's supposedly foolproof yellow-tipped connectors were used.