Rumor mill: Nvidia is reportedly set to make a move many feared would happen: slash production of gaming GPUs in order to increase the number of AI chips it makes. The claim states that up to 30% of RTX 5000 GPU production in China will be cut as Team Green focuses on its biggest money-maker, a change that could exacerbate the supply issues and high prices that have plagued Blackwell gaming cards from the beginning.

According to a post on the Chinese Board Partners forums, which was reposted on X by insider @Jukenlosreve, Nvidia is going to cut production of its GeForce RTX 50 series by 20-30% so it can focus production on the GB20, the upcoming China-exclusive B40 (or B30), and GB300 AI chips.

In particular, the total volume of RTX 50 GPUs to be supplied to the Chinese market in June is expected to decrease compared to May

According to the post, production lines for the GB200 are at full capacity, and the GB300 is expected to enter mass production by the end of 2025.

It's likely that slashing production would make the global issues that Blackwell gaming cards are facing even worse, with cards way over MSRP and inventories usually non-existent. The timing of the cuts would be particularly bad, as things do seem to be improving – in the UK and parts of the Europe, some RTX 5090 models were available for slightly less than MSRP and in stock.

It's no secret that Nvidia's dominance of the advanced AI hardware industry is what briefly made it the world's most valuable company last week. The tech giant's data center segment generated $39.1 billion in the previous quarter, while gaming brought in $3.8 billion, more than 90% less.

Ironically, Nvidia's gaming revenue actually saw its fastest growth rate in years during the quarter, up 42% year-over-year and 48% quarter-over-quarter, beating Wall Street's expectations by over 30%. However, it still accounted for just 8.5% of Nvidia's total revenue.

All non-verified posts about Nvidia's plans should be taken with a dose of salt, of course, but it's long been feared that the company will start putting even more focus on its lucrative AI products at the expense of gaming GPUs.

According to the latest Steam survey, the RTX 5000 series, which has been called the worst architecture launch in years, is starting to make its way into more gamers' PCs. Four of the top ten-best performing cards in May were Blackwells, and the RTX 5070 Ti just entered the main chart.