In brief: An official Intel document has seemingly revealed the company's future CPU roadmap, which includes the Wildcat Lake and Bartlett Lake-S families. The slide also confirms that Team Blue is developing Nova Lake-S for desktops and a low-power Nova Lake-U variant for laptops.

The leak originates from an Intel support document about the Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) platform, which outlines how the technology can be used for real-time applications at the edge. However, the roadmap section was removed from the document after being spotted by tipster InstLatX64, who shared a screenshot of the slide on X.

The slide referenced several unreleased Intel platforms expected to be announced soon. These include Nova Lake-S for desktops and Nova Lake-U for laptops, both believed to follow Arrow Lake. It also mentions Wildcat Lake, which is speculated to be a new low-power mobile platform likely to succeed Twin Lake.

Additionally, the slide listed a Bartlett Lake-S SKU with just 12 performance cores, something long rumored in the media but not yet officially announced. Intel first introduced the Bartlett Lake platform at CES in January, unveiling three SKUs with up to 24 cores in a hybrid configuration, based on Alder Lake or Raptor Lake silicon.

The current Bartlett Lake-S chips are primarily targeted at industrial, commercial, and edge computing applications, suggesting that the upcoming 12-core model will serve the same market. Earlier reports indicate that it will be compatible with existing 600- and 700-series LGA 1700 motherboards and is expected to launch by September 2025.

The now-deleted document also referenced the upcoming Panther Lake mobile processors, which are projected to enter high-volume manufacturing later this year and begin shipping to OEMs in early 2026. Intel reportedly showcased several Reference Validation Platforms featuring these chips at Computex 2025 last month, indicating a formal announcement may be imminent.

Although the slide did not detail hardware specifications for any of the upcoming processor families, recent leaks have revealed information about Intel's next major desktop architecture: Nova Lake. Reports suggest that Nova Lake-S could feature up to 52 hybrid cores and will use the new LGA 1954 socket, meaning users upgrading from LGA 1851 will require a new motherboard.