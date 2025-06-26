A hot potato: AI companies never shut up about how their technologies are making everyone super productive, supposedly allowing us to do more in less time. But Senator Bernie Sanders says if this really is the case, we should all be working 4-day weeks.

During a recent interview on the Joe Rogan Experience, Sanders pointed out that the extra time that workers save through the use of AI tools should be given back to them – not filled with extra work.

"Technology is gonna work to improve us, not just the people who own the technology and the CEOs of large corporations," Sanders said. "You are a worker, your productivity is increasing because we give you AI, right? Instead of throwing you out on the street, I'm gonna reduce your workweek to 32 hours."

"And by the way, not a radical idea," Sanders added. "There are companies around the world that are doing it with some success."

Some of those countries Sanders is referring to include the UK, France, Japan, and Germany, where companies and government organizations have been experimenting with four-day weeks without reducing worker pay.

An aggregated global study found that company revenue was up 8% during these four-day weeks, while among workers, fatigue was down 10% and stress was down around 35%. The study also found that overall productivity stayed the same or even increased – by 40%, in the case of Microsoft Japan.

But most companies care little about employees' work-life balance or mental health, as illustrated by so many of them ending fully remote work, demanding staff get back in the office or find another job. In their eyes, the best way to take advantage of all the free time created by AI use is to lay off workers – something we're seeing all the time in the tech industry.

Last week, it was reported that Microsoft is preparing to lay off thousands of employees next month. It comes as the company invests an estimated $80 billion into AI infrastructure over the next fiscal year.

"Let's use technology to benefit workers," Sanders concluded. "That means give you more time with your family, with your friends, for education, whatever the hell you wanna do." But for many people, the only way AI gives them time away from work is when it takes their job.