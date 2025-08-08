What's Included: For the fourth time in as many years, id Software and Nightdive Studios have shadow-dropped an enhanced port of one of id's classic first-person shooters during QuakeCon. This time, it's Hexen, with modern engine enhancements, cross-platform multiplayer, new quality-of-life features, and two new level packs.

Like the improved versions of Doom and Quake released during previous QuakeCon events, the new $14.99 combo pack, titled Heretic + Hexen, is a free update for anyone who previously owned the titles on Steam or GOG. The original DOS versions are also included for users who still prefer unofficial source ports.

The package includes Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel. Nightdive and id also included two new episodes: Heretic: Faith Renewed, and Hexen: Vestiges of Grandeur. Furthermore, an in-game browser allows players to install additional free levels that modders have created over the decades since Heretic and Hexen's initial launch in the '90s.

An enhanced graphics engine with multithreaded rendering enables gameplay at up to 120Hz in 4K with widescreen support. Users can also toggle a remixed soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult and optional game balance adjustments.

Quality-of-life features include modern controller support, an updated user interface, screen adjustments, improved text, quick save, and text-to-speech. Nightdive and id also introduced text support for 12 additional languages: French, Italian, German, European Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

Players who log into a Bethesda account can access new online multiplayer features, such as cross-platform co-op and deathmatch with up to 16 players on 120 maps. Offline multiplayer is also supported, with split-screen and LAN deathmatch and co-op for up to eight players. Unlike many other games that lock split-screen to consoles, Heretic + Hexen enables the feature on PC.

Other additions include development art and numerous bug fixes.

Raven Software originally released Heretic in 1994 and Hexen the following year, using an enhanced version of the engine id created for the original Doom. Heretic mostly felt like a fantasy-themed total conversion of Doom, but Hexen introduced a unique, nonlinear gameplay structure with larger maps. The new release brings Hexen to consoles for the first time since the Nintendo 64 version released 28 years ago, and Heretic to consoles for the first time ever.

Raven also released Hexen II in 1997 and Heretic II in 1998. Although both are available on digital storefronts, they might receive remasters at a future QuakeCon.