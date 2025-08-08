In brief: Once a commonly overlooked practice among video-on-demand users, password sharing has become a growing concern in the streaming industry. Major platforms are now implementing their own strategies to curb it, and HBO Max is no exception.

HBO Max is officially shifting gears in its effort to make password sharing a thing of the past. The Warner Bros.-owned streaming service (formerly known simply as "Max") will soon take a more aggressive stance against users accessing the platform with someone else's credentials, according to JB Perrette, president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery. He confirmed the plan during a recent call with investors.

For years, many streaming viewers were able to watch their favorite shows and movies for free by using accounts paid for by friends or family. But like other major players in the streaming space, HBO Max has decided that enough is enough. Still, the company is opting for a phased rollout rather than an abrupt crackdown.

Warner Bros. initially took a gentler approach, prompting unauthorized users to register and pay for their own accounts. According to Perrette, this soft warning was easy to ignore. But the company now plans to ramp up enforcement in the coming months and years.

HBO Max has spent several months developing systems to distinguish between legitimate paying users and those accessing the service via shared passwords. Perrette said the testing phase went well and that the company is now confident in its ability to tell the difference.

Perrette did not specify exactly how HBO Max will enforce the new password-sharing rules. He said users will be prompted to "take action" rather than simply dismiss an on-screen warning, which likely means they'll be required to register for a new (paid) account in order to continue streaming. The "benefits" of this new strategy are expected to begin showing in the fourth quarter of 2025 and continue into 2026.

Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming added 3.4 million new subscribers during the second quarter, driven largely by international growth. HBO Max now boasts 125.7 million total subscribers and is clearly hoping to grow that number further through its more aggressive stance on password sharing.

The service is part of a broader industry shift that's transforming video streaming into something more reminiscent of traditional TV. Major platforms have begun showing ads to paying customers on lower-tier plans, blurring the line between streaming and conventional cable or broadcast television. Netflix and Disney+ began cracking down on password sharing well before HBO Max issued its warnings, making HBO's efforts part of a growing trend rather than an isolated move.