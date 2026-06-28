Netflix is changing how user identities work on its platform, and for many subscribers, the move is showing up in the form of unexpected login prompts and extra steps at sign-in.

The company has begun requiring almost every profile on an account to be tied to a unique email address, with an exception for kids' profiles, turning what used to be simple profile slots into something closer to individual user accounts. A Netflix spokesperson told Ars Technica the update started rolling out on June 15 and is reaching more users over time.

For years, Netflix profiles were just simple slots under a single subscription. Households could create multiple profiles without separate credentials, making it easy to switch between viewers on the same device or share access informally. Now that model is being phased out in favor of a setup where each profile has its own login. In practice, users who used to log in through a shared profile are now being asked to add an email and set up a separate login, after which the profile works more like a separate account within Netflix's system.

Requiring a unique email for each profile lets Netflix link access to individual users. That gives people control over their own login details, makes it easier to sign in on other devices, and supports features like two-factor authentication. It also keeps settings such as language and playback preferences tied to each user instead of the main account holder. The change aligns with Netflix's ongoing effort to curb password sharing by tightening who can use each subscription.

Not everyone is happy with the change. Some households that rely on shared devices say they're confused by prompts to create separate logins for profiles that used to be easy to switch between. The extra step can feel unnecessary when several people are using Netflix on the same screen.

There is also skepticism about why the additional data is needed in the first place. Some users argue that requiring email addresses creates more opportunities for tracking and targeted advertising. Netflix's privacy policy notes that email addresses may be shared with marketing and advertising partners, which has amplified those concerns.

The change has also disrupted some less common uses of profiles. Some subscribers use multiple profiles not for different people, but as a way to organize content. One user wrote on Reddit: "I am the only one that uses my Netflix so I created each profile to be for certain types of shows. I have a main one for the shows that are my general [TV], some favs to rewatch. Then I have one for movies, documentaries, reality/competition shows etc. It works great to organize and help if [I] am in a mood for, say, a documentary, [I] don't have to scroll through all the other styles of shows."

Under the new system, maintaining that kind of setup would require multiple email addresses, adding friction to what was previously a simple workaround.

At the same time, separate reports suggesting that Netflix is preparing to require multifactor authentication for all users have added to the confusion. According to Ars Technica, those reports are tied to business partner accounts and do not apply to standard subscribers.

What emerges from all of this is a platform tightening its identity layer. Profiles are no longer just simple viewing preferences on a shared account; they're turning into individual user slots with their own logins, settings, and data. For Netflix, that means more control over how accounts are used. For users, it means a more formal – and sometimes more complicated – way to get into a service that used to feel very simple.