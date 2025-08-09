Cutting corners: Microsoft has confirmed it will discontinue its popular document-scanning app, Microsoft Lens, at the end of 2025. The move will mark the end of a tool that has been a staple for digitizing physical documents on mobile devices since its 2014 debut. The phase-out aligns with Microsoft's strategy to consolidate functionality within its Microsoft 365 and Copilot app ecosystem.

Originally known as Office Lens, the free app quickly gained traction as a way to convert documents, notes, and whiteboard sketches into digital formats using your phone's camera. Over time, Microsoft expanded its capabilities, enabling users to create PDFs as well as Word, PowerPoint, and Excel files, and to perform OCR on both handwritten and printed text.

With more than 50 million downloads and strong ratings on Google Play and the App Store, Lens became one of Microsoft's most popular free mobile apps.

The shutdown will be phased in over several months. Beginning in mid-September 2025, Microsoft will start removing the app. By mid-November, it will no longer be available for download from app stores. On December 15, the app will stop working for new scans, though previously saved scans will remain viewable in the MyScans folder. These files will no longer receive updates or support.

Microsoft is directing users to its Microsoft 365 Copilot app, which features an upgraded scanning tool. This function can capture text directly into Word documents and tables into Excel, with all content saved to OneDrive under MyCreations. However, not all Lens features will make the transition. Direct saving to OneNote or PowerPoint, as well as business-card scanning, will not be supported in Copilot.

The move reflects a broader shift in how people scan documents. Most smartphones now come with built-in scanning features in their camera or notes apps, reducing the need for standalone tools like Lens. At the same time, Microsoft is prioritizing AI capabilities within its core productivity apps instead of maintaining separate utilities.

For those seeking alternatives, several options are available. Adobe Scan offers strong text recognition and integrates seamlessly with Adobe's other tools. CamScanner provides advanced editing and organization features, while Google Lens works natively on Android devices and can recognize more than just text.

Open-source solutions such as GImageReader and OpenScan are also worth considering for users who prefer free and community-maintained software.