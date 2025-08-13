In context: Google is rolling out a new feature called "Preferred Sources," which lets users see more results from their favorite sites in the Top Stories section. The feature was first introduced in June as an experiment in Search Labs, Google's testing ground for new search features before broader release.

The new feature will apply to all search results, allowing users to set their preferred information sources for any topic. To choose preferred sources, simply click or tap the star icon next to the Top Stories section on the search page, then manually add the domain names of your favorite websites or blogs.

Once saved, Google will prioritize results from those publications across most search queries. There's no limit to the number of sources users can add, offering a highly customizable search experience.

For certain queries, Google will display results from your preferred sites in a dedicated "From your sources" section below Top Stories. If you're already registered with Google Labs, your existing selections will automatically carry over, and you'll continue seeing more content from those sites in Top Stories.

When Preferred Sources first launched as an experimental feature, it was turned off by default, requiring users to manually opt in. According to Google, during testing, more than half of those who opted in selected four or more sources.

After two months of extensive testing, Google is rolling out Preferred Sources to all users in the US and India for English-language searches. The company has not provided a timeline for a global rollout, but reports suggest it could happen sooner rather than later.

Google positions Preferred Sources as a user-focused feature designed to help people access information from sources they trust. However, in an era of widespread misinformation and polarization, critics warn the feature could also reinforce echo chambers, blocking exposure to opposing viewpoints and making it harder for users to break out of ideological bubbles.