Editor's take: Even to a non-investor, it is clear that we are in the middle of a massive AI bubble. It is not a matter of if it will burst, but when. Many of the companies driving this growth seem more interested in ginning up hype than being realistic about the value of the technology.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged what many economists have suspected for months: the artificial intelligence sector is in a bubble fueled by overexcited investors. In a dinner interview with reporters in San Francisco, the ChatGPT chief compared today's AI investment frenzy to the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s – a rare moment of candor from a leader whose company sits at the center of the boom.

"Are we in a phase where investors as a whole are overexcited about AI? My opinion is yes," Altman said.

Altman's remarks come as AI companies draw massive funding despite minimal revenue or proven business models. He said today's market mirrors past moments when genuine breakthroughs sparked rapid overvalued investment. Venture capital firms have poured record sums into AI startups, with some valuations defying traditional metrics.

"When bubbles happen, smart people get overexcited about a kernel of truth," Altman explained. "If you look at most of the bubbles in history, like the tech bubble, there was a real thing. Tech was really important. The internet was a really big deal. People got overexcited."

The timing of Altman's comments is particularly significant given recent high-profile funding rounds in the AI sector. Multiple sources report that Safe Superintelligence and Thinking Machines – founded by former OpenAI executives Ilya Sutskever and Mira Murati – have each secured billions in the past year.

These unicorns – startups valued over $1 billion – reflect a broader trend where investors are assessing artificial intelligence companies with limited operational history at levels typically reserved for established technology giants. Nearly 500 of these young firms hold an average valuation of around $5.4 billion each, while another 1,300 are worth over $100 million.

Altman specifically criticized valuations for early-stage AI startups, calling some investments fundamentally irrational. He noted that companies with small teams and unproven concepts are receiving unprecedented funding.

"That's not rational behavior. Someone's gonna get burned there, I think," Altman said. "Someone is going to lose a phenomenal amount of money – we don't know who – and a lot of people are going to make a phenomenal amount of money."

Despite acknowledging the bubble's existence, Altman remains optimistic about artificial intelligence's long-term economic impact. He emphasized that while individual investors may face significant losses, the overall effect on the economy will likely be positive, similar to how the internet eventually fulfilled its transformative promise despite the dot-com crash.

The OpenAI chief's confidence in his company's position within this bubble appears unwavering, as evidenced by his ambitious expansion plans.

"You should expect OpenAI to spend trillions of dollars on data center construction in the not very distant future," Altman said.

His trillion-dollar infrastructure commitment suggests that OpenAI sees the current market as an opportunity to build long-term competitive advantages, even as competitors may face funding constraints during an eventual market correction.

Image credit: TechCrunch