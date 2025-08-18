What just happened? A former Intel engineer who admitted to taking trade secret documents to his new job at Microsoft has received a sentence of two years' probation and a fine exceeding $34,000. The judge decided that although the defendant had already lost his reputation and career opportunities, a significant fine was still needed to show the seriousness of his crime.

Court records reveal that Varun Gupta, previously employed as a product marketing engineer at Intel for ten years, resigned from his position at the technology company in January 2020. Investigators found that, prior to his departure, Gupta had copied thousands of confidential files belonging to Team Blue, including presentations and sensitive business data. Prosecutors described these actions as deliberate and persistent, noting that the proprietary documents included at least one PowerPoint presentation detailing Intel's pricing strategies as developed for other corporate clients. Such information was believed to be used by Gupta in negotiations between Microsoft and Intel after he joined the Seattle-based software company.

Assistant US Attorney William Narus argued for an eight-month prison sentence, stating that Gupta's actions involved the calculated and repeated misuse of confidential information with significant implications for Intel's business dealings. Prosecutors said the engineer's actions helped Microsoft in important processor deals with Intel.

In defense, attorney David Angeli acknowledged the gravity of Gupta's misjudgment but countered that the defendant had already experienced severe consequences. Gupta had paid $40,000 to resolve a civil matter with Intel and, according to the defense, suffered a permanent setback in his executive career within the technology sector. Angeli characterized these circumstances as evidence of sincere remorse and substantial penalty without the need for further incarceration.

The ultimate decision was rendered by US District Judge Amy Baggio, who opted not to impose a custodial sentence. Instead, Judge Baggio handed down a probation order and a fine calculated to equal the cost incurred during eight months of federal imprisonment. She expressed that the punishment should reinforce the message that theft of corporate secrets cannot be trivialized, but acknowledged that Gupta's widely-known misconduct already marked a considerable fall from grace. The judge noted the public nature of Gupta's case as a mitigating factor in sentencing.

Following the outcome, Gupta was instructed to satisfy the court's financial penalty before relocating with his family to France. Reports say Gupta is leaving the tech industry and training for work in the wine business as he studies vineyard management.