What just happened? The long-running spat between Media Matters and Elon Musk could soon be over. A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the FTC's investigation into the non-profit advocacy group, calling it government "retaliation" that should alarm all Americans.

The saga began in November 2023, when Media Matters published a report revealing that advertisements from major companies – including IBM, Apple, Oracle, and Comcast – were displayed next to pro-Nazi and antisemitic content on X's platform. It sparked an advertiser exodus that cost X $75 million and saw Musk tell the departing companies to "go f**k yourself."

X later filed a lawsuit in Texas against Media Matters, accusing it of intentionally manipulating images to portray the platform as extremist-friendly, thereby disparaging X, interfering with its contracts, and harming its economic prospects. X also sued advertisers and an advertising group over what it claimed was a systematic "boycott."

The dispute escalated when Media Matters challenged venue changes imposed by X in its Terms of Service and sued back – alleging a retaliatory, multi-jurisdictional litigation campaign that violates its First Amendment rights.

We tried being nice for 2 years and got nothing but empty words.



Now, it is war. https://t.co/MEzH0vqz0p – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2024

In May, a few months after Donald Trump returned to office – when he was still friends with Musk – the FTC launched an investigation into whether Media Matters had illegally colluded with advertisers.

On Friday, Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan with the US District Court for DC wrote that the case represented "quintessential First Amendment activity" and the FTC's "investigative demands appeared to be "a retaliatory act."

"It should alarm all Americans when the Government retaliates against individuals or organizations for engaging in constitutionally protected public debate," Sooknanan wrote. "And that alarm should ring even louder when the government retaliates against those engaged in newsgathering and reporting."

Sooknanan added that the civil investigative demand (CID) issued by FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson "should have come as no surprise."

The judge noted that before Trump appointed him head of the FTC, Ferguson had appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast, where he called for the FTC to investigate progressive groups who fight online disinformation. He also brought on several senior staffers at the FTC who had previously made public comments about Media Matters.

Sooknanan also said that the Republican attorneys general of Missouri and Texas issued their own CIDs to Media Matters before the FTC opened its investigation, "seemingly at the behest of Steven Miller, the current White House Deputy Chief of Staff."

Those were "preliminarily enjoined in this Court as likely being retaliatory in violation of the First Amendment."

Sooknanan also said the FTC investigation had the intended effect of discouraging Media Matters from pursuing certain stories about the FTC, Ferguson, and Musk.

Musk has always been the litigious type. He recently threatened to take legal action against Apple over claims that it is manipulating App Store rankings by favoring OpenAI's ChatGPT over xAI's Grok app.