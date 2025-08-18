In context: Roblox is under growing pressure from regulators and watchdogs over risks of child exploitation. The company has rolled out new safety features to defend itself, but the measures haven't prevented lawsuits or eased doubts about how well it can protect its youngest users.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill is suing Roblox, alleging the platform has become a haven for child exploitation and sexual predators. In an official statement, she said the company is violating state law and vowed to hold it accountable for failing to prevent abuse.

The new lawsuit alleges that Roblox is facilitating the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and enabling the exploitation of Louisiana children. It further claims the company is "knowingly and intentionally" relying on weak safety controls and failing to give parents and players adequate warnings about the risks on the platform.

Murrill pointed to a recent study highlighting Roblox's alleged failures in both safety and business practices. The scathing report labeled the platform a "pedophile paradise," citing a group of 3,334 registered members openly trading CSAM and attempting to coerce sexual acts from minors.

The AG also cited a recent case in Livingston Parish, where law enforcement officers arrested a Roblox player for possessing CSAM. This particular individual was even using some voice-altering technology to mimic the voice of a young female, so that he could better lure youngsters on the platform.

Roblox employs biometric age verification measures that require users to submit an ID photo, the AG said, but it isn't using the technology to verify newly created accounts. The company is doing little to confirm players' ages effectively, and it isn't involving parents when a child tries to access the platform or create a new account.

"[Roblox has] chosen profits over child safety. It's basically open season for sex predators on this app," Murrill said. "For this reason, and all of the others that we've talked about today, Roblox is violating Louisiana law, and that's why we filed this lawsuit."

The lawsuit will likely keep going for a while, but Roblox has already offered an official response. While it doesn't provide any comment on the pending litigation, the corporation highlighted how millions of people are using the platform every day to learn STEM skills, play, and do other productive things.

"Any assertion that Roblox would intentionally put our users at risk of exploitation is simply untrue," the company said.

No security measure is perfect, and bad actors will usually adapt to evade detection, but Roblox is constantly innovating safety tools and launching new safeguards. Earlier this year, CEO Dave Baszucki urged parents to make more informed decisions about the kind of online entertainment their children are accessing.