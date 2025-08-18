In a nutshell: ATV maker Can-Am has introduced what it claims is the world's first mass-produced electric all-terrain vehicle. The 2026 Outlander Electric is powered by a Rotax E-Power electric drivetrain that supplies 47 horsepower and 53 lb-ft of torque, the latter of which is available at any speed with instant response.

Riders can expect up to 50 miles of range (in optimal conditions) on a single charge from the 8.9 kw/h battery. A recharge from 20 to 80 percent takes just 50 minutes with a Level 2 charger, we are told. With no way to recharge out on the trails, however, you'll need to plan rides accordingly.

Can-Am's latest features an industry-leading 1,830 pounds of towing capacity, and near silent performance thanks to its electric drivetrain, noise-reducing XPS Recon Force tires, an optimized suspension, and low-noise liquid cooling system. According to Can-Am, it is perfect for exploring nature without disturbing it.

Can-Am also promises less maintenance compared to a gas-powered ATV. There's no need for engine oil changes, filters, spark plugs, or clutch work. About all you need to fool with is transmission oil and brake fluid.

Other features include a 5-inch color display to help with adjusting settings and monitoring battery power, selectable ride modes (standard, work, sport), selectable 2WD / 4WD with auto-locking front differential, 14-inch cast aluminum wheels, 12 inches of ground clearance and 10 inches of suspension travel, LED headlights and tail lights, and a full skid plate.

Others have attempted electric ATVs in the past but they almost always come up short. Tesla even teased its own version when the Cybertruck was introduced in 2019, but never actually got around to making it. The closest we got was the Cyberquad for Kids, a mini ATV for children currently priced at $1,650.

The Can-Am Outlander Electric starts at $12,999 and comes backed by a one-year warranty on the vehicle and motor, plus a five-year warranty on the battery (or up to 12,427 miles). Interested parties are encouraged to seek out a local dealer for more information.