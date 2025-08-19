Something to look forward to: YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober is taking his talents to Netflix. The social media star will host a new competition series on the streaming platform starting in 2026 that does what Rober does best – turns learning into a game

The show, which will slot into Netflix's Kids and Family category, will be produced by Rober's company, CrunchLabs, and Jimmy Kimmel's production firm, Kimmelot (Rober is a regular on Jimmy Kimmel Live!). Rober and Kimmel will serve as executive producers alongside others from the two companies including CrunchLabs Chief Content Officer Scott Lewers. Rober described it as a full-on competition game show.

Rober's claim to fame came in 2011 when a video of a clever Halloween costume he created went viral. All he's done since is amass more than 76 million followers across various social media platforms, create several other viral videos, and even launch a STEM-based monthly subscription box. He is perhaps best known for his series of glitter bomb pranks that punish porch pirates while capturing the whole thing on video.

Former NASA engineer and Youtube star Mark Rober is coming to Netflix! He'll create and host a new competition series in 2026 and bring some of his most beloved experiments to Netflix later this year. pic.twitter.com/MWmrldsSAS – Netflix (@netflix) August 18, 2025

Amazon has already proven that it is possible to take a YouTube star and turn them into a successful game show host. Beast Games, which debuted in late 2024 on Amazon Prime Video and is hosted by Jimmy Donaldson, quickly became the platform's most-watched unscripted show ever. The series managed to attract more than 50 million viewers just 25 days after its premiere. This past May, Amazon renewed the show for two additional seasons.

In addition to the new competition show, Rober said he will also be bringing some of his top experiments to Netflix later this year. It is unclear if these will be new versions of older videos or if he'll simply be moving existing clips over to Netflix. We also don't know if Rober will continue to make videos for YouTube or shift his entire focus over to the Netflix project.

Netflix promised to provide additional updates on Rober's new show "soon."