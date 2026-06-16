WTF?! PCs and smartphones have given rise to many ways to kill boredom, such as games, social media, messaging, and emojis. The latest viral digital activity involves simulating everyday tasks, such as ordering food or taking a smoke break, without actually eating or smoking anything.

Young people, particularly in South Korea, have begun visiting so-called "dopamine sites" for the same reason people doomscroll on phones. The trend might be the latest expression of an online culture increasingly centered around instant gratification.

According to the Korean outlet Hankook Ilbo, one person uses a fake food delivery service to momentarily zone out and satisfy late-night cravings without actually eating anything or spending money.

Simply mimicking the act of scrolling through a menu, dropping something into a shopping cart, and tapping the "place order" button is enough to elicit the sense of satisfaction that comes with ordering takeout.

X user @malheeelife built a similar site in May using ChatGPT. The mobile site is only available in Korean, but it features multiple items with star ratings, a shopping cart, and other features one might expect when using DoorDash or Grubhub.

FakeEats, an app with a similar purpose that is available in English, appeared on mobile platforms around the same time. Branding itself as a wellness company that fights cravings, the service even includes reward levels and an AI-generated press kit.

A Redditor also floated the idea of starting a more general fake shopping site last year. If it ever progresses beyond the concept stage, justbuynothing.com might include a clearance section, rewards, and games for earning fake money. Users can try it now by activating developer mode in Chrome.

Another site allows users to pretend they are taking a smoke break with other people without actually smoking or physically being around anyone. The site displays an image of a cigarette, a "start" button, and messages from other logged-in users, creating the feeling of an online break room.

However, the main appeal isn't conversation but rather knowing that others are there. One user claims it helps relieve loneliness while working or studying.

Jungwon University professor Kim Heon-sik theorizes that the trend satisfies an online-native generation's need for constant stimulation. It can also help reassure people living in uncertain times by simulating everyday activities without the physical or financial demands of performing them in real life.