WTF?! Do you think graphics cards are too big, bulky, and power hungry these days? Then you may want to avert your eyes from the Asus ROG Matrix RTX 5090 30th Anniversary Edition, an absolute unit of a quad-fan card that supports up to 800W.

Unveiled during Gamescom, Asus ROG Matrix RTX 5090 is a celebration of the company's 30th year in the graphics card business.

It looks a little like something from Cyberpunk 2077 while paradoxically having a bit of a retro look (retrofuturism?) – its size does suggest it would make an effective melee weapon.

There's a red and black color scheme, rear exhaust fan, a curved end, and an infinity mirror light design that appeared on the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. There's also some snazzy lighting around the outside of the card, just in case it isn't noticeable enough when squeezed into a PC case.

The card supports up to 800W – the base RTX 5090 is rated for 575W. This can be delivered via either a 12V 2x6 connector or Asus' proprietary GC-HPWR (Graphics Card High-Power), also known as the BTF (Back To The Future) connector. Back in June, Asus demonstrated how the BTF power connector design can maintain safe temperatures while delivering 2,600W into an RTX 5090 when used with a compatible motherboard.

Asus says that the Matrix RTX 5090 has the highest available GPU clock speed of 2,730 MHz – the company claims it will offer performance around 10% better than a standard RTX 5090. It also features a full copper vapor chamber, liquid metal thermal compound, and four fans, including the underside fan. All the cooling tech results in more than 5% lower temperatures, apparently.

No word yet on availability or release date for the Matrix RTX 5090. Asus is giving the card away at a Gamescom event, which is good as there will only be 1,000 units made.

