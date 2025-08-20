In a nutshell: Activision revealed key details of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's single-player and multiplayer modes during the Gamescom 2025 opening ceremony. As expected, the game will introduce new content and modes for multiplayer and Zombies mode, but Treyarch and Raven Software will also bring significant changes to the campaign.

Pre-orders are now open for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which launches on Steam, Battle.net, Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series consoles, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on November 14. Rumors indicate that a Nintendo Switch 2 version might emerge in 2026.

Contrary to prior predictions, the standard edition will maintain its traditional $70 price tag instead of mirroring Nintendo's decision to charge $80 for Mario Kart World. The open beta takes place on October 5-8 on all platforms, but players who pre-order any edition can start the beta on October 2.

The upcoming first-person military shooter's biggest new feature is the ability to complete the campaign with up to four players for the first time since Call of Duty: Black Ops III, which launched 10 years ago. Set in 2035, 10 years after 2012's Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 (which, notably, takes place this year), Black Ops 7's scenario combines near-future weaponry with a psychological-thriller story that includes various hallucinatory environments.

Additionally, the campaign's final mission introduces the replayable "Endgame" mode, where players face progressively harder challenges while unlocking experience points and upgrades with any playable character from the other modes. Players can use experience points and other items earned in the campaign, multiplayer, and zombies across all three modes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will launch with 16 maps designed for 6-versus-6 matches and two maps that enable 20-versus-20 battles. A new 20v20 mode, called Skirmish, allows players to use wingsuits, grappling hooks, and various vehicles while competing across large maps.

Treyarch and Raven have also introduced vehicles to zombies. Additionally, survival maps from Black Ops 2 make a return.

Those who played last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 can transfer some characters, weapons, and skins into Black Ops 7. Like Battlefield 6, Black Ops 7 will require Windows Secure Boot, implementing anti-cheat security at the kernel level. However, unlike Battlefield, Call of Duty also makes TPM 2.0 support compulsory.