What just happened? Clear has introduced new biometric eGates at several major US airports, signaling a shift in how travelers move through security checkpoints. The rollout comes as the US prepares for a surge of international visitors during major events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the country's 250th anniversary celebration.

The new eGates, launching this month at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, aim to streamline identity verification and improve passenger flow.

The system uses facial recognition to match travelers' biometrics with their government-issued IDs and boarding passes. To access the service, passengers must be enrolled in Clear Plus, the company's paid membership program, which costs $209 per year and offers family add-on options.

The process starts when a traveler scans their boarding pass at the eGate, which captures a live image and matches it against their enrollment data. Once verified, the automated gate opens, granting direct access to the Transportation Security Administration screening area, where standard security procedures such as baggage checks and body scans continue.

Previously, Clear's service required members to present ID to a TSA officer for manual verification before screening. The new eGates eliminate this step. According to Clear, the entire process can now be completed in as little as three to six seconds.

Oversight and operational control remain with TSA. Its staff manages gate access, conducts vetting, and maintains responsibility for national security at the checkpoint. Clear cannot access government watchlists, override TSA decisions, or manually open gates. The company also states it only transmits data necessary for verification, including the traveler's live photo, boarding pass, and enrollment photo.

Clear plans to roll out the technology nationwide before the 2026 World Cup and America250 celebrations. The company is fully funding both the pilot infrastructure and the expansion.

This move reflects a broader TSA effort to integrate biometric and digital identity verification at checkpoints. The agency recently introduced Touchless ID lanes for PreCheck passengers on select airlines, using facial recognition for expedited screening. These programs are part of a series of changes, including allowing travelers to keep their shoes on during screening, creating family-friendly lanes, and offering dedicated lines for service members.

With global events expected to bring a surge in international travelers, pressure on airport infrastructure is mounting. The World Cup alone is projected to draw more than 20 million overseas visitors. Additional security enhancements are likely, with DHS officials indicating that further rules may be relaxed or streamlined.