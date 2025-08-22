Cutting corners: AMD's FSR 4 upscaling is far more competitive with Nvidia's DLSS when compared to previous iterations, but it is not open source and only supports the company's latest graphics cards. A recent GitHub misfire has leaked plans to address those shortcomings and expand the library of FSR 4 compatible games.

AMD accidentally uploaded FSR 4's source code to GitHub this week, leaking files for a version that supports Radeon RX 7000 and earlier GPUs. The company quickly deleted the repository, but not before Videocardz and other observers took a peek.

The leak contained files for an in-development INT8 version of FSR 4, which would have run on AMD's RDNA 2 and RDNA 3 architectures. FSR 4 currently only supports RDNA 4 since it is AMD's first architecture to include hardware based machine learning.

But there's so many copies of it out there that there's little point hiding what's in them, except from maybe the unfinished attempts at an int8 FSR4 model.



Confirmation for sure that AMD was interested in creating a watered down version of the model for less capable hardware. – uzzi38 (@uzzi38) August 20, 2025

The company's new upscaling method allows it to more closely mirror Nvidia's DLSS, and our testing shows that the two deliver somewhat similar image quality. FSR 4 improves texture quality, reduces blur, and minimizes ghosting in 1440p and 4K, surpassing DLSS 3.

DLSS 4 still remains the strongest upscaling option, but FSR 4's improvements significantly increase the value of AMD's RX 9000 GPUs.

A lighter version of the technology would likely not perform as well, but prior unofficial experiments suggest it could still benefit users with older Radeon GPUs. Using an elaborate Linux based workaround, modder Virtual Cobbler 9930 demonstrated that FSR 4 on aa Radeon 7900 XTX comes with a higher performance cost than FSR 3 but produces a much better image and still outperforms native rendering. It remains unclear how close AMD came to finishing the INT8 version of FSR 4 or whether it will ever be released, but the concept appears sound.

Another significant FSR 4 update that AMD announced this week, which is still on the company's website, is the launch of FidelityFX SDK 2.0. This changes how developers integrate AMD's upscaling technology. FSR 4's machine learning will serve as the foundation for future development.

While users can manually enable FSR 4 in any game that supports FSR 3.1, FidelityFX SDK 2.0 will help developers to automatically transition titles to native FSR 4 support for both upscaling and frame generation in future driver updates. This upgrade will help AMD close the gap with Nvidia's much larger library of DLSS supported games.