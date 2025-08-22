What just happened? It had to finally happen: someone has reported a case of a 12VHPWR connector that melted while connected to an AMD card. This sort of problem is a relatively common occurrence on Nvidia GPUs, but it's the first time we've seen it affect one of Team Red's cards.

Redditor Savings_Opportunity3 writes that the pins on his 12VHPWR cable connected to his Asrock Taichi OC 9070 XT appeared darker than they should have last month. Now, the connector has melted.

AMD uses traditional 8-pin PCIe power connectors across its RX 9000 series by default – but some AIB partner models have opted for 12V-2×6, including several from Asrock, Asus, PowerColor, and Sapphire.

The card in question is known to be power hungry – tests show it pulling 494W under load – and Asrock recommends an 850W power supply. This flagship model swaps the two 8-pin PCIe power connectors for a single 12V High Power connector.

There are a few things to note here. The cable was connected using a 3x8-pin adapter that comes with the card itself, rather than being connected to an ATX 3.1 PSU. We've seen previous reports suggesting that these adapters are more prone to melting than direct 16-pin to 16-pin connections.

The post also states the Redditor was using a 750W PSU from a budget brand called Kolink, which is less than the recommended 850W.

Savings_Opportunity3 also states that the connector was on its 4th plug/unplug cycle, and there's no mention about how securely it was inserted into the card.

There are plenty of cases of melting connectors (sometimes alongside the cables themselves and even the card's power port), usually involving high-power-draw Nvidia cards like the RTX 4090, 5090, and 5080. The fact that this is the first – or first reported – incident on an AMD GPU has led many to suggest that this isn't Nvidia's problem alone.

Some of these incidents are blamed on user error, but one of the most recent cases, involving an RTX 5090 and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, happened to the editor-in-chief of a gaming publication.