In a nutshell: Like most modern flagships, Google's new Pixel 10 series smartphones sport an IP rating that denotes their resistance to dust and water. However, the search giant has admitted that the IP68 protection does not guarantee dust- and water-resistance forever.

In an X post, Google noted that the IP68 rating of the Pixel 10 series does not mean the devices are water or dust proof. Instead, they are only water and dust resistant, and even those are "not permanent conditions and will diminish or be lost over time." While the disclaimer accompanies the image of a Pixel 10 Pro Fold, every device in the lineup sports an IP68 rating, meaning it applies to them all.

According to the company, the main reason for the degradation in water and dust resistance is wear and tear due to regular usage, but repairs, disassembly, and damage from dropping the phone on hard surfaces or in liquids also adversely affect ingress protection. Exposure to seawater at the beach or chlorine in swimming pools is also known to wear out the sealants over time.

Google further noted that the Pixel 10 phones are not drop-proof, adding that damages resulting from drops, tumbles, and other external trauma are not covered by the warranty. Despite the IP68 rating, Google says it will not honor the warranty in case of liquid damage, so users will have to be extra cautious with these devices.

Having an IP68 rating typically suggests excellent protection from dust and water. According to the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), the organization that developed the Ingress Protection (IP) rating system, the rating denotes a "dust-tight" device that can also remain submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes without any damage.

Many flagship smartphones today ship with an even more advanced IP69 rating, denoting resistance to high-pressure and high-temperature water jets from any direction. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and OnePlus 13 are two such IP69 handsets. Some rugged phones, like the Doogee V Max Pro 5G, have an IP69K rating, with the added 'K' signifying abrasion resistance, providing even greater protection.

Google unveiled its Pixel 10 series smartphones earlier this week with upgraded hardware and an array of AI features, including a Gemini-powered photo editor, a personal assistant called Magic Cue, and a real-time speech translation tool that can mimic the user's voice. They're available for pre-order from the Google Store, starting at $799.