In a nutshell: Squadron 42 is the single-player spin-off of Star Citizen, widely regarded as the most crowdfunded gaming project – and to some critics, a piece of vaporware. Cloud Imperium Games CEO Chris Roberts recently claimed the game will finally launch next year and predicted that fans will buy it in droves.

According to a recent interview with La Presse, Chris Roberts expects Squadron 42 to finally become a "real" gaming product in 2026. The single-player space adventure, set in the Star Citizen universe, was originally slated for release in 2014 but instead became part of the ongoing crowdfunding campaign Roberts launched 15 years ago under the Cloud Imperium Games (CIG) banner.

Roberts revealed the tentative timeline for Squadron 42 while discussing the rebranding of Turbulent, the Montreal-based studio that has long contributed to both Star Citizen and Squadron 42. Turbulent will now operate as Cloud Imperium Games Montreal.

CIG Montreal plans to ship Squadron 42 in 2026. Roberts expressed hope that the launch won't be overshadowed by GTA VI, arguably the most anticipated game of the decade. He suggested that Squadron 42 could become the most high-profile AAA release of the year outside of GTA VI, and he hopes it will earn a comparable place in gamers' minds – and wallets.

Despite being a multiplayer game with no official release date after 13 years in development, Star Citizen has become one of the most successful crowdfunding projects of all time. Funding for the ambitious space sim surpassed $800 million earlier this year, as Cloud Imperium Games and Chris Roberts continue to inflate the project's already "larger-than-life" expectations.

According to CIG, Star Citizen boasts over one million active players who return to explore the game's perpetual alpha each month. The studio also claims that more than 25 million people have tried the unfinished game at least once. CIG hopes that the release of Squadron 42 will finally capitalize on this massive interest with a finished, fully packaged single-player experience.

After Squadron 42, the company plans to launch version "1.0" of Star Citizen in 2027 or possibly 2028. Roberts describes the MMO's development model as unconventional, saying it represents the full realization of the vision he first pursued with 2003's Freelancer. Unlike traditional publishers, CIG funds development entirely through player contributions, primarily by selling in-game items. Roberts insists that this model will ultimately deliver the best game ever, as many backers still expect.