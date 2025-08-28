The big picture: For years, AMD's bundled Wraith coolers offered a plug-and-play solution that helped set its Ryzen CPUs apart. Their sudden discontinuation underscores how hardware perks can quietly vanish, shifting responsibility for performance and cooling onto buyers – and hinting at a broader trend in how PC makers manage cost and consumer expectations.

AMD did not announce the change via press release or blog post, instead updating the product IDs of affected SKUs with a new suffix. The company explained that the SR4 (Wraith Prism) and SR2 (Wraith Spire) coolers have reached their end of life after seven years and will no longer ship with any CPUs.

The company does not plan to replace the discontinued coolers, meaning most affected CPUs will ship without a stock cooler, forcing buyers to purchase an aftermarket option. It will continue to include the Wraith Stealth (SR1) with select SKUs, such as the Ryzen 7 8700G, Ryzen 7 5700, and Ryzen 5 3400G.

AMD is reportedly discontinuing its iconic Wraith Prism and Wraith Spire stock coolers, which it bundled with Ryzen CPUs for seven years. The change affects several Ryzen 5000, 7000, and 8000 SKUs shipped on or after August 1, 2025. However, the entry-level Wraith Stealth will remain in AMD's lineup for the foreseeable future.

As its model ID suggests, the Wraith Stealth is the smallest stock cooler in AMD's lineup and lacks many features of its larger siblings, including copper-core vapor chambers, copper contact heat pipes, and RGB lighting. It currently ships with lower-cost CPUs, such as the Ryzen 7 5700G.

Until a few years ago, AMD also bundled the Wraith Max with many high-end processors. It featured a copper base, four heat pipes in direct contact with the CPU, and a programmable RGB LED ring, among other premium features. AMD discontinued the Wraith Max when it released the Wraith Prism in 2018.

The chipmaker plans to unveil its product roadmap at its next Financial Analyst Day in November. The company has already confirmed that its next-generation EPYC processors, codenamed Venice, will use the Zen 6 microarchitecture and launch in 2026. Team Red may replace the AM5 CPU socket with AM6 by the end of the decade.