In a nutshell: If there's one company that really embraces the idea of unconventional laptops, it's Lenovo. The Chinese tech giant's latest concept machine is similar to some of its previous designs, though it's a lot simpler and, hopefully, will be less expensive: a laptop with a rotating display.

Lenovo's concept device, known internally as Project Pivo, will be shown off at Berlin's IFA tech trade show next week. Prolific leaker Evan Blass posted an image of the laptop, which offers the kind of rotation functionality found on many monitors.

Based on Blass' image, Pivo's display is hinged against the lid of the laptop, meaning users can physically swivel it into portrait mode.

Lenovo has a habit of showing off concept devices at trade shows, some of which are precursors to shipping products – a la the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 w/ rollable display – while others will never see the light of day.



While portrait mode in monitors can be especially useful when they act as a secondary display, this feature might not be as popular in a laptop form factor. However, it could be useful if you want to read especially long amounts of text, especially digital newspapers, and for scrolling social media sites or even coding.

Pivo brings to mind Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 (below) that arrived earlier this year. It uses a rollable 14-inch OLED display that can expand vertically to increase the screen size to 16.7 inches with the touch of a button or wave of a hand, pushing the resolution from 2,000 x 1,600 to 2,000 x 2,350.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 arrived with a $3,499 starting price. It likely hasn't sold too well as it's all but disappeared from retailers' websites and only appears intermittently on Lenovo's.

The Pivo is only a concept, so it might never expand beyond the prototype stage and make it to market. If it does receive a widespread release, one would expect its retail price to be much lower than the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 – and it'll probably be more durable and repairable.

Another Lenovo concept it showed off this year was the ThinkBook Flip AI PC. It uses the same Flexible OLED screen as the ThinkBook Plus Gen, but instead of extended upwards, its static screen folds in half in the style of a foldable phone. This allows it to be used as a 13.1-inch laptop, 12.9-inch tablet (same size as the iPad Pro), and a laptop with an 18.1-inch display. Again, though, it may never get beyond the concept stage.