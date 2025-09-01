What just happened? Hasselblad's leap from add-on accessory to integrated feature represents a significant step for LiDAR technology in mainstream camera systems. As the camera's novel approach enters the market, competitors and allied brands alike will be watching its reception – and its impact on future design.

Hasselblad, renowned for its high-end camera engineering, has introduced a mirrorless camera designed with built-in LiDAR autofocus, marking a milestone in imaging technology. Owned by DJI, a company with previous experience producing add-on LiDAR units such as the Focus Pro, Hasselblad's new model and its advanced features represent a significant shift in autofocus methodologies.

Historically, consumer cameras have struggled to keep pace with moving subjects due to the inherent limitations of traditional autofocus systems. Conventionally, many mirrorless cameras rely on phase detection technology, which interprets incoming light on the sensor to assess and adjust focus. While ongoing improvements have enhanced its speed and reliability, the process is fundamentally reactive: the camera must first receive light from the scene before responding to changes, often resulting in missed moments or ambiguous adjustments. Even the best phase detection systems can still falter when determining whether an object is six inches closer to or farther from the lens.

LiDAR autofocus addresses these challenges by directly measuring distances to objects, rather than relying solely on image data analysis. The technology works by emitting pulses of low-powered, invisible laser light toward the subject and calculating the time it takes for the light to return – a time-of-flight measurement. This enables rapid and exact mapping of the environment up to several dozen feet, regardless of lighting conditions, and provides the camera with definitive spatial information. When LiDAR's range or conditions fall short, the camera reverts to conventional autofocus routines.

What sets LiDAR apart, especially for video applications, is its speed. The sensor can refresh at several hundred hertz, analyzing the scene hundreds of times per second, independent of the camera's filming frame rate. Traditional video autofocus is constrained by frame rate, and performance typically declines at slower frame rates.

Moreover, LiDAR constructs intricate 3D depth maps, providing camera operators with a visualization of scene geometry – a valuable tool for manual focus pulling in complex environments.

Another technical advantage is LiDAR's immunity to exposure problems. Because it emits its own light, the system functions effectively in conditions ranging from total darkness to intense outdoor glare, where conventional autofocus may struggle or fail.