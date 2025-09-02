What just happened? More than 450 developers behind the Diablo franchise have voted to join the Communications Workers of America, creating one of the largest wall-to-wall unions at a Microsoft-owned game studio. Microsoft has recognized the union, which covers CWA locals in California, New York, and Texas.

The CWA notes that the group includes developers, artists, designers, engineers, and support staff across Diablo's Team 3. Organizers said the decision was driven by repeated industry-wide layoffs and job insecurity, including nearly 2,000 cuts in Microsoft's gaming division in January 2024. Workers emphasized that passion for the craft can't shield them from unstable employment and said unionizing offered a way to regain control over their careers.

Kelly Yeo, a producer on Diablo and member of the organizing committee, said repeated rounds of mass layoffs had left workers anxious and uncertain about their future.

"With every subsequent round of mass layoffs, I've witnessed the dread in my coworkers grow stronger because it feels like no amount of hard work is enough to protect us," Yeo said. "I am overjoyed that we have formed a union – this is just the first step for us joining a movement spreading across an industry that is tired of living in fear."

Developers also highlighted the so-called "passion tax" – long hours, lower pay, and job instability tolerated because many accept that kind of stressful environment for the chance to work on games they love. Senior engineer Nav Bhatti described unionizing as a way to push back rather than passively accept the status quo.

The psychological toll of constant uncertainty was another motivator. Designer Ryan Littleton recalled briefly thinking a malfunctioning keycard meant the company had just laid him off after a round of cuts.

"The day after the third round of mass layoffs, I walked into the office, and when I tried to open the door to the cafeteria, my badge was denied. For a moment, I wondered if getting breakfast was how I'd find out I was part of that round. While luckily it was just a technical issue, none of us should have to live with that constant worry that we might be let go at the drop of a hat."

The Diablo team's vote adds momentum to the struggle of organizing at Microsoft and across the gaming industry. Since mid-2024, more than 3,500 Microsoft employees, including developers on World of Warcraft and Overwatch, have unionized. Other studios, including ZeniMax Media and Raven Software, have also seen union recognition. Workers have launched United Videogame Workers-CWA, an industry-wide campaign to address systemic issues like job security, fair pay, and crunch culture.

Communications Workers of America leaders framed the Diablo win as part of a larger shift. Local 9510 president Jason Justice noted that California has become a hub for organizing, and that entertainment workers across film, television, music, and games are increasingly standing together to demand a seat at the table. The success highlights the growing influence of collective action in an industry long resistant to organized labor.

The Diablo unionizing campaign underscores how quickly momentum is building. Collective bargaining drives that once seemed improbable are now becoming routine, signaling a shift in how developers view their role in shaping the industry. For workers long told that passion was payment enough, the movement marks a turning point – one that could redefine labor standards across creative technology.