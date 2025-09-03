In brief: Jon Peddie Research (JPR) has released its latest report on the state of the GPU market, and it's good news for the industry – especially Nvidia. There was a 27% increase in add-in board shipments last quarter, as Team Green's total share increased to 94%.

JPR writes that the global PC-based graphics AIB market reached 11.6 million in Q2 2025, jumping almost 30% compared to the previous quarter. Data center GPUs, meanwhile, also saw their shipments increase, rising 4.7% quarter-over-quarter.

Unsurprisingly, Nvidia's dominance in this area continues to grow at the expense of AMD. Team Red's share of the pie fell 2% to just 6% in Q2, while Nvidia's grew by the same amount to 94%. Intel's market share stayed at 0.0%.

Nvidia's hold on the graphics card market is reflected in the latest Steam survey, where it holds a nearly 75% share. And despite heavy criticism aimed at the cards, seven of the thirteen best-performing GPUs during August were from the Blackwell RTX 5000 series.

JPR also revealed that GPU shipments were above the 10-year average of 5.2%.

Dr. Jon Peddie, president of JPR, said that prices for midrange and entry-level cards dropped, while high-end AIB prices increased, and most retail suppliers ran out of stock, which he said is very unusual for the second quarter.

"We think it is a continuation of higher prices expected due to the tariffs and buyers trying to get ahead of that," he explained.

The report also notes that overall AIB attach rate in desktop PCs – the number of cards sold relative to the number of desktop PCs shipped – increased 2.3% to 154% during the quarter.

When it comes to desktop PC CPUs, the market increased 21.6% QoQ but was down 4.4% compared to the same period a year earlier. AMD's shipments were up 27%, while Intel's increased by 2%.

Peddie continued to emphasize the impact that tariffs are having on the market. "The upheaval and uncertainty over tariffs have not abated, making planning difficult or impossible for PC suppliers. Supply chains are being reconfigured every week, trying to offset the impact of the threats and a few cases of actual tariffs," he said. "Consumers are equally confused and worried, which will likely result in a pullback, further exacerbating the market. We don't see how the market can do anything but decline in such uncertain times."

Looking forward, JPR says that AIBs will have a compound annual growth rate of -5.4% from 2024 to 2028 and will reach an installed base of 163 million units by the end of the forecast period.

The RTX 5000 series only launched at the start of 2025, but there are plenty of rumors about the Super variants' arrival. Some say they could even launch at the end of this year, though that's a much smaller gap than 15 months between the first RTX 4000 card (RTX 4090 in October 2022) and the RTX 4000 Super series launch in January 2024. Meanwhile, AMD's UDNA cards are expected in late 2026 or early 2027.