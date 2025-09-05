Facepalm: There are plenty of stories about people who fall for romance scams in which criminals pretend to be famous people asking for money. We wonder how anyone could be fooled by such a scheme, but a recent con was even more unbelievable: a fraudster told a woman they were an astronaut stranded on a spaceship, and needed cash to buy oxygen. The 80-year-old was convinced and transferred $6,750.

Like so many romance scams, this one started when the man contacted the victim – a resident of Japan's northern Hokkaido island – on social media. Police said initial contact was made in July, and that the person claimed he was a male astronaut.

As reported by Sky News, investigators say that the scammer later told her he was on a spaceship "right now," and that he was under attack and in need of oxygen.

The scammer said he needed money to buy more rapidly depleting oxygen, successfully convincing her to send 1 million yen – about $6,750.

Local reports say the woman, who lived alone, had developed feelings for the man as their online exchanges became longer and more frequent.

Older people are more likely to fall for online scams than younger generations, which is why they are often targeted. Japan has the second-oldest population in the world after Monaco, making it a popular location for scammers.

It's worth remembering that the victim in this instance was 80 years old. The sad reality is that scammers will go after the elderly and those with mental health issues, like the woman who sent $850,000 to a person claiming to be Brad Pitt – using terrible AI/photoshopped images (below) – and was asking for money for kidney cancer treatment.

A 2023 Deloitte survey showed that while 5% of boomers reported being scammed online, 16% of Gen Z users, more than three times that of the older generation, had fallen victim to the same crimes.

Gen Z also saw their social media accounts hacked more than boomers (17% vs. 8%) and had their location information misused more than any other generation. But the findings were almost certainly due to younger people being online a lot more and their reliance on technologies such as email.